SAN CARLOS PARK
A fatal crash in San Carlos Park late Wednesday night on US-41 off San Carlos Blvd.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle crashed into a pedestrian.
There is a total roadblock on South Tamiami Trail and drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.
The scene remains under investigation.
WINK News will provide updates on the crash when they are available.
