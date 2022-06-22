Drier weather, highs in the 90s return Wednesday

Highs return to the 90s under partly cloudy skies. Small chances of rain will begin after lunchtime.

Southwest Florida will experience significantly less humidity than what we saw on Tuesday.

This drier air will mitigate our rain chances. Expect Southwest Florida to remain mostly dry for the remainder of the week.

Boaters will face moderate chop in our bays due to our 10 to 15 mph winds.

Thankfully, ample shear and Saharan dust are keeping our tropical activity to a minimum. The Weather Authority is not forecasting any named storms to form within the next five days.