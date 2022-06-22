Deputies searching for man accused of cockfighting in DeSoto County

Deputies are looking for a man accused of cockfighting in DeSoto County.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is requesting any information the public may have on the whereabouts of Adrian Soto on an active warrant for fighting or baiting animals (roosters), false information to law enforcement and aggravated animal cruelty (roosters).

Anyone with information on Soto can call DCSO at (863) 993-4700, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit a tip online.