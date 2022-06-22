Shots fired in possible road rage incident near I-75 and Immokalee Rd

COLLIER COUNTY
Collier County deputies responded to what they are calling a road rage incident that took place just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Deputies say the incident took place on the northbound ramp of I-75 from Immokalee Road. They said that it appears a gun was fired.
Collier County Deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene investigating.
FHP says the northbound entrance to I-75 from Immokalee Rd is closed and drivers should use alternative routes at Livingston road or US-41.
WINK News will update you as more information becomes available.
