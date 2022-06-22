Car crashes through fence, hits home on Michigan Avenue in Fort Myers

Reporter:Asha Patel
Published: June 22, 2022 11:54 AM EDT
Updated: June 22, 2022 12:41 PM EDT
FORT MYERS

A car slammed into the back of a home on Michigan Avenue in Fort Myers Wednesday morning.

The homeowners of the home woke up to a surprise when they said a car went through the fence and ended up on the side of their yard   around 9 a.m.

While a tow truck was pulling the car out from the side of the yard, Fort Myers Police officers were talking to the driver.

The homeowners said they often see people speed down the road and wish they would slow down because kids and pets are always playing in the nearby yards.

Jennifer Rivers said she  heard the crash. “What I thought was maybe just a truck going by, making some loud noises and didn’t think too much of it until a police officer knocked on the door. The family that was driving the car just went underneath and between the fence. Didn’t do much damage, but more damage getting it out.”

FMPD said there were no injuries reported.

WINK News is working to find out the cause of the crash.

