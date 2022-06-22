Cape Coral mother in court Wednesday, accused of starving child to death

A Cape Coral mother accused of starving one of her children to death and neglecting the others goes on trial Wednesday morning.

Sheila and Ryan O’Leary, 38 and 33, are accused of starving their 18-month-old son to death and neglecting their other three children, causing one to have to get surgery because her teeth were so rotten. Both parents pleaded not guilty to all charges—first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter of a child, two counts of child neglect and one count of child abuse—in 2019 and are in jail without bond.

Sheila O’Leary is expected in court at 8:30 a.m.