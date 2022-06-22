Arcadia man found guilty of drug trafficking in Charlotte County

A 36-year-old Arcadia man has been found guilty of drug trafficking in Charlotte County after being arrested in Punta Gorda.

The State Attorney’s Office says Justin Michael O’Neil was found guilty on charges of trafficking amphetamine of 200 grams or more, trafficking illegal drugs of four grams or more, and transportation of drug paraphernalia.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, a Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a Mercedes SUV speeding in a Punta Gorda neighborhood in August of 2020. The driver of the SUV was identified as O’Neil.

The State Attorney’s Office says O’Neil pulled into a driveway, and the deputy turned on their lights for a traffic stop. They say O’Neil put the SUV in drive but had nowhere to go.

A drug-sniffing dog was brought in to search the vehicle and alerted that drugs were inside. A search found a backpack that contained 363 grams of methamphetamine and six grams of heroin.

O’Neil is set to be sentenced on July 14.