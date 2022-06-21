Tuesday brings lower rain chances, highs in the 90s

Highs return to the 90s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will remain out of the northeast, sustained at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

The Weather Authority predicts a few storms will form during and after lunchtime. These will bring significantly lower rain chances than what we experienced on Monday.

Boaters will experience moderate chop on the water and 1- to 2-foot wave heights in the Gulf.

Our rain chances will remain on the lower side for the next few days.

Additionally, we are not expecting any named storms to form over the next five days in the tropics.