Three hospitalized after plane’s landing gear catches fire at MIA

MIAMI
Three people have been hospitalized after a plane’s landing gear caught on fire while arriving at Miami International Airport.
The plane flew into MIA from the Dominican Republic at around 5:30 p.m.
There were more than 140 people, including passengers and crew members, on board. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they were all accounted for.
