SWFL communities receive donations to rebuild after January tornadoes

$2 million in donations has gone towards rebuilding communities in Lee and Charlotte counties after a string of tornadoes left behind destruction in January.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management says neighbors and businesses have received the money from donations and the Small Business Administration after FEMA denied the state’s appeal for individual help.
You can still apply for disaster loans on this page of the SBA website.
