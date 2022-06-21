Road ranger vehicle rear-ended on I-75 near Alico Road in Lee County

A road ranger vehicle was rear-ended on I-75 near Alico Road on Tuesday morning, leading to all lanes of southbound I-75 in Lee County being shut down near that intersection.

According to the Florida Highway patrol, a vehicle rear-ended a road ranger vehicle while the ranger was at the scene of a different traffic incident, leading to injuries. Who was injured and how badly are not yet known.

Lee County deputies are currently assisting FHP with traffic control and drivers are encouraged to avoid I-75 near Alico Road or seek an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.