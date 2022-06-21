Poll: Americans feeling effects of climate change

78% of Americans say extreme weather, like heat waves, hurricanes or severe flooding, has impacted their lives.
That statistic comes from a new poll on climate change and its impact. Alonzo Plough, chief science officer for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, joins WINK News meteorologists Nash Rhodes to explain the poll’s findings.
