Police need tips in 20-year-old Fort Myers unsolved homicide

Writer:WINK News
Published: June 21, 2022 4:27 PM EDT
FORT MYERS

Law enforcement is still looking for leads in a 20-year-old Fort Myers homicide cold case.

According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, the body of Washington Grice, who was 27 at the time, was discovered behind a business on Work Drive in Fort Myers.

He had been kidnapped by nearly a dozen men, thrown into a car and shot in the head before his body was dumped, police say.

Grice was believed to have been in a dispute with several people shortly before his death.

If you have a tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Tips through Crime Stoppers are anonymous & eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News, First, Fair, Everywhere

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media