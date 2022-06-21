Police need tips in 20-year-old Fort Myers unsolved homicide

Law enforcement is still looking for leads in a 20-year-old Fort Myers homicide cold case.
According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, the body of Washington Grice, who was 27 at the time, was discovered behind a business on Work Drive in Fort Myers.
He had been kidnapped by nearly a dozen men, thrown into a car and shot in the head before his body was dumped, police say.
Grice was believed to have been in a dispute with several people shortly before his death.
