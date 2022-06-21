Ohio man sentenced to 30 years for sexually abusing a child in Lee County

An Ohio man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for multiple counts of sexually abusing a child.

Jeffrey Lynn Ross, 62, was found guilty in a trial in May on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child less than 12. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison and designated a sexual predator for life.

The State Attorney’s Office says Ross was arrested in March 2021 by Cape Coral police after an investigation that began when a victim came forward and reported that they had been sexually abused in the past.