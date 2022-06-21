Ohio man sentenced to 30 years for sexually abusing a child in Lee County

Writer:Matthew Seaver
Published: June 21, 2022 10:54 AM EDT
Jeffrey Lynn Ross
Jeffrey Lynn Ross (Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
LEE COUNTY

An Ohio man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for multiple counts of sexually abusing a child.

Jeffrey Lynn Ross, 62, was found guilty in a trial in May on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child less than 12. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison and designated a sexual predator for life.

The State Attorney’s Office says Ross was arrested in March 2021 by Cape Coral police after an investigation that began when a victim came forward and reported that they had been sexually abused in the past.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News, First, Fair, Everywhere

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media