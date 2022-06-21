Man arrested in Cape Coral accused of vandalism at Four Freedoms Park

A 25-year-old Cape Coral man was arrested after police say he vandalized Four Freedoms Park.

Thatcher Allen Greenwood is accused of spray-painting a trashcan, gazebo, tables and the floor at the park at 4818 Tarpon Court, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Greenwood is also accused of throwing the spray paint can into the nearby water, police said.

Police said someone reported a male, who was wearing a blue shirt with cutoff sleeves, a red backpack, shorts and a hat, was seen spray-painting items at the park.

When officers arrived, they said, they found Greenwood seated near one of the gazebos. He also had blue spraypaint all over his hands and forearms in the same color as the graffiti.

Greenwood faces a charge of criminal mischief.