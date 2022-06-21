Lee County Commissioner Frank Mann has died at 80

Lee County Commissioner Frank Mann died early Tuesday morning at his home in Alva at the age of 80.

Commissioner Mann was a lifelong resident of Lee County who began his career in public service in 1974 in the Florida House of Representatives, where he served eight years before moving on to the Florida Senate for four years. He served as Lee County’s District 5 commissioner for more than 15 years.

Services for Commissioner Mann are planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2439 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers.

Fellow Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman posted about Mann’s death on Facebook:

In his honor, during a regularly scheduled meeting, the Board of County Commissioners voted to rename an east Lee County Conservation 20/20 preserve the Frank Mann Preserve.

Mann is being honored by colleagues, friends and family at Tuesday’s Lee County Commission meeting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.