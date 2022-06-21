High demand and long lines at food distribution sites in SWFL

The Harry Chapin Food Distribution site in Lehigh Acres had a line about a half-mile long on Tuesday.

It’s not hard to understand that families are struggling to make ends meet. With inflation soaring it’s no surprise to see lines at two food distribution sites.

“We’re feeding about 600 families,” pantry delivery driver, Clarence for Harry Chapin said. ” “It helps everybody get through the week a little bit easier. Considering gas prices are up. Food is up, everything.”

Clarence knows that he and the ones who volunteer with him at Harry Chapin food giveaways know are doing something very important. That’s because some of the people they serve don’t have the biggest budget to work with right now.

14-year volunteer, Judy Peckham said, “It’s a shame that there’s such a need right now…”

Judy knows that’s why so many of the people in line depend on food giveaways, like the Harry Chapin’s giveaway in Lehigh. Saint Matthew’s House Giveaway in Naples is also playing a big role in helping Southwest Floridians.

The Director of the Food Assistance Program for Saint Matthew’s House, Laurna McLain explained it’s a sign of the times.

McLain said, “All of our sites right now are doubling in number.”

That’s because a growing number of families don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

Marie has a husband that is diagnosed with cancer and she said, “My husband was diagnosed with cancer. We’ve been in the hospital for about two weeks, and when I got out I had to get no sodium no sugar everything from Publix.”

Both the Harry Chapin and St Matthew’s house distributions say that, although this high demand has put a strain on their food supply, there are plenty more food giveaways to come.

Click here for a full list of the Harry Chapin upcoming giveaways.

Click here for a full list of St Matthew’s upcoming giveaways.