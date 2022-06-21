DeSoto County man facing charges after drugs, weapons found in home

A man faces multiple drug charges and an illegal weapon possession charge after his arrest in DeSoto County on Monday.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in regarding a shooting on Southwest Highway 17. While investigating the call, deputies identified an AK-47 as the suspected weapon and saw marijuana plants in plain view on the property of 30-year-old Daniel Cortez III. As a result, the narcotics unit got a warrant to search his residence.

During the search, deputies say they found 200 rounds of ammunition, two fully loaded AK-47 magazines and 17.41 grams of illegal packaged drugs, as well as drug paraphernalia and other weapons within the residence.

Daniel Cortez III faces multiple charges: three counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, marijuana producing (Schedule I), marijuana possession (not more than 20 grams), two counts of possessing or using drug equipment, amphetamine or methamphetamine traffic (14 grams or over), keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity and possession of a controlled substance without prescription.