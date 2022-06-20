Sanibel Causeway improvements before Independence Day weekend

Improvements like more parking shaded pavilions, and more restrooms are coming to Sanibel Causeway.

Nearby the beach construction is underway which isn’t deterring people from enjoying the beach.

What could have stopped them was paying for parking. That was an idea the county floated as a possibility when crews started work at the Causeway.

Luckily for families that enjoy the beach, Lee County thought better of it.

The extra shaded pavilions are yet to be fully approved.

By July 1, the county expects to have the beach renourishment portion done. This will expand the beach and improve its overall quality. While still enjoying free parking.

A tip is that it’s illegal to launch jetski’s from the Causeway. So, if anybody thinks that it’s a good idea to do that at the Causeway, it’s not.

