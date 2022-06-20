Man sentenced for 2018 high-speed hit-and-run crash in Fort Myers

The man responsible for a high-speed crash in Fort Myers that left another person seriously hurt in 2018 has been sentenced.

Fort Myers police say Marvin Preston Jr., 41, was found guilty of charges of leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in serious bodily injury and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury. FMPD says he has been sentenced to 40 months in prison for each count.

According to police, at around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2018, officers responded to a 911 call about a crash on SR-82, west of River Trent Court.

An investigation determined that Preston was driving at speeds up to 124 miles per hour when he hit the back of another car, causing that car to roll. The person in the car was seriously hurt. Police say Preston fled the scene on foot.

Preston was not found by police search teams after the crash but was arrested in March 2021 after investigators were able to get a warrant for his arrest.

Fort Myers police did not say how the person injured in the 2018 crash is doing now.