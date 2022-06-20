Man gets 2 life sentences for sex crimes against a child

A Cape Coral man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of sex crimes against a child.

The State Attorney’s Office says Benjamin Perez Rodriguez, 64, was found guilty of sexual battery on a child less than 12 years of age and lewd or lascivious molestation back in May.

On Monday, Rodriguez received two life sentences.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, in 2019, a child told their parent about being sexually abused by Rodriguez and the parent called Cape Coral police.

Police began an investigation and identified Rodriguez as the person responsible. He was located in Puerto Rico and transported back to Lee County.