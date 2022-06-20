Mailboxes smashed and knocked down over the weekend in Cape Coral

Vandals knocked over and smashed about 20 mailboxes over the weekend along NW Eighth PL. in Cape Coral.

Mark Fulkner is one of the residents that got his mailbox knocked down along with the original support beam.

Fulkner said, “They didn’t take the post down. So I don’t think it was run over. I think it was smashed with a bat or something.”

CCPD believes someone in the passenger seat used something to hit or take down 20 or so mailboxes in the 26 and 27 hundred blocks of NW Eighth PL. early Saturday morning.

In the police report, one neighbor told investigators they saw theirs on the ground with wet mail surrounding it.

Rich Sudol, a Cape Coral resident that had his mailbox affected said, “I am surprised no one came out because at night like I said its a very quiet neighborhood. You can hear them talking 15 houses away.” Luckily for Sudol, his mailbox is still somewhat standing.

Sudol said, “Went into my garage, couple screws picked it up put it back together.”

It’s unclear the age of the suspects but CCPD is trying to find those responsible.

Cape Coral Police Public Affairs Officer, Brandon Sancho said, “We are actively looking for leads. Actively looking to see if we can locate those suspects.”

Fulker got his replacement mailbox but isn’t sure about the price but said he will find out on Tuesday.

CCPD believes all the damage was done during one trip down the street and is calling it a misdemeanor criminal mischief.

If you know anything, you can call Cape Police at (239) 574 3223.