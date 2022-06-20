Highs in the 90s with scattered storms after lunchtime

High temperatures will reach the 90s this afternoon under increasing cloud cover.

Southwest Florida’s high humidity will make almost all of our “feels like” temperatures reach triple-digits.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will form after lunchtime. After isolated thunderstorms form in the early afternoon, their coverage will increase into the evening.

Boaters will encounter light chop and one to two-foot wave heights in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Weather Authority is not expecting any named storms to form in the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, or the Caribbean over the next five days.