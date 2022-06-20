Cape Coral police searching for the driver of car involved in a crash

Cape Coral police are asking for your help in identifying the person who was driving the car in the photo above on Saturday night.

Police say the driver was involved in a crash at the intersection of Hancock Bridge Parkway and Del Prado Boulevard South just after 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Cape Coral police say people were hurt in the crash, and the driver of the silver sedan led before officers arrived.

The suspect’s car is described as a silver sedan that may have minor damage to the front bumper.

Police ask that if you know who the driver of the sedan was, you call the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223 or leave a tip on their website. You can also leave a tip anonymously by clicking here.