Cape Coral man gets life in prison for sexually assaulting a minor

A Cape Coral man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting a minor in 2018.

The State Attorney’s Office says Carlos Alberto Lobo was found guilty of lewd and lascivious molestation in April. He was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, in 2018, a child told an adult that Lobo had touched her in a sexual manner.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office then began an investigation that led them to Lobo.

In 2021, Lobo successfully sued the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for a wrongful arrest due to deputies searching for a man with the last name ‘Lobos.’

In that case, the sheriff’s office was ordered to pay Lobo $10,000.