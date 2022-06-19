Shooting investigation underway in Port Charlotte

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a shooting in a Port Charlotte neighborhood.

Deputies say they responded to a shooting in the area of the 22000 block of Laramore Avenue in Port Charlotte around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Part of the road was taped off while they investigated.

The sheriff’s office says that this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

No other information has been released by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.