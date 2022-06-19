Lee County arrests a man for reckless driving through a community

Deputies responded to a community in south Lee County on Sunday, for reports of a driver who forced his way into a gated community, crashed his truck into a palm tree, and fled on foot, according to Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Robert Mendoza, 27 is a convicted felon, currently on probation, and has an extensive felony criminal history.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said, “this reckless behavior and disregard for our great residents will not be tolerated.”

Deputies said they located the suspect’s truck empty at the end of a cul-de-sac where they used a K9 and Aviation Unit to search the surrounding area for the suspect.

The K9 deputy was able to locate the suspect in a wooded area behind a home.

Deputies arrested Robert Mendoza and charged him with Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, Leaving the Scene of a Crash Causing Property Damage, and Trespassing.