Fort Myers teen arrested for gun, drug possession after trying to run from police

Fort Myers police say an 18-year-old with a juvenile criminal record was arrested after trying to run from police on Saturday.

According to FMPD, an officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle and as it pulled over, the passenger, identified as Kevin Henry, got out and ran.

Police say the officer ran after Henry for several blocks before Henry jumped into a drainage ditch where the officer caught up to him.

FMPD says Henry tried to hide three guns in the ditch but was unsuccessful.

Police say Henry is a juvenile felon and is not allowed to have a gun. Police also found marijuana and ‘trafficking amounts’ of Oxycodone in Henry’s possession.

Henry is facing three charges of possession of a weapon by a delinquent, as well as charges for resisting arrest and drug possession.

He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $66,500 bond.