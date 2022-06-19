A hot start and a stormy end to Father’s Day

High temperatures will reach the lower-90s and upper-80s across Southwest Florida.

Unfortunately, an abnormally hot and humid afternoon is expected across the region. Our “feels like” temperatures will likely reach the triple digits across the WINK viewing area.

Heat advisories are now in effect for Sarasota and DeSoto Counties until 5 p.m., with heat index values potentially reaching 105 degrees.

Rain and storm chances return to the forecast Sunday. After a few isolated showers form just after lunchtime, expect scattered thunderstorms to form across the area this evening.

A Marginal (1/5) Severe Weather Outlook is in place for all of Southwest Florida. This is primarily for the damaging straight-line winds that the strongest storms could produce.

The Weather Authority is still not expecting any named storms to form in the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, or the Caribbean over the next five days.