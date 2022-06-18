Worker dies at granite business in Cape Coral

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a worker’s death at a granite business in Cape Coral.

Details of the incident were not released but OSHA described it as a “tragic incident.”

Cape Coral police were called to Ideas Granite Design at 1138 Pondella Road on Friday morning.

Officer Brandon Sancho, public affairs officer, with the Cape Coral Police Department, said it was an “active death investigation.”

No other details are known at this time.