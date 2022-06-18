Vigil honoring Lauren Dumolo in Cape Coral after disappearing two years ago

Saturday night a vigil for Lauren Dumolo, at Four Freedoms Park in downtown Cape Coral after she disappeared nearly two years ago. The goal is to reinvigorate the search and encourage people with information to come forward.

Sunday will mark two years since Lauren, a Southwest Florida mother, disappeared while her family still searching for answers. The vigil starts at 5:30 at Four Freedoms Park because this is where her purse was found.

The crowd was asked to wear pink to honor Lauren because that was her favorite color.

Attendees said they plan on being out there no matter the weather.

Crime Stoppers said that in the last two years they have received several tips in the case but none that led them to find her.

Crime Stoppers is asking if you have any information about this case to come forward.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS