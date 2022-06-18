SWFL celebrates Juneteenth, a new federal holiday

A Southwest Florida community is celebrating a new federal holiday.

Juneteenth is the first new federal holiday approved since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.

It is named for June 19, 1865, the date that enslaved black people in Galveston, Texas found out they’d been freed.

The Juneteenth community festival is back after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19. The event was organized by the Dunbar festival committee and took place at Roberto Clemente Park.

Committee President Martin Byrd says this festival is very important to him.

“For me, this event has been going on for almost half of my life. So, this has always been important to us,” Byrd said.

Byrd said this piece of history has often gotten lost. This is the moment to put it forth to the entire community.

The celebration included food and drink vendors like Tauruas Pugh.

“It’s an important day, I’m glad that we’re able to celebrate,” Pugh said.

But it took until 2021 for the government to officialize Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

“We need to have more traditions like this because a lot of stuff has been swept under the rug. And we need more community activities,” Pugh said.

The Lee County school district also recognized hard-working students at the event.

Hanees Burton Pounds said, “I didn’t give up. My mom said ‘if you have a problem, don’t give up.’ I didn’t give up and that’s how I got it.”

A day to honor the power and resilience of black Americans.

“Showing up and showing out. It’s all about a good time. That’s the main thing,” Pugh said.

This year, the Juneteeth federal holiday will be observed on Monday, June 20.

If you missed this year’s events organizers say they plan on doing it again next year.