Sun and storms for Father’s Day weekend

Your Father’s Day weekend looks summer-like with a mix of sun and clouds, along with spotty storms this afternoon.

Father’s Day looks a bit wetter with scattered storms tomorrow afternoon. Otherwise, it’ll be hot with highs in the 90s.

Looking ahead to the workweek, don’t expect too many changes with highs in the 90s, and daily afternoon storms.

In the tropics, a disturbance in the western Caribbean is unlikely to develop before crossing over the Yucatan this weekend.

Otherwise, the tropics are quiet.