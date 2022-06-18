Naples man arrested for battering teen at movie theater

A 41-year-old Naples man was arrested on Friday after authorities say he battered a 15-year-old at a movie theater.

According to an arrest report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Carl Pukin was leaving the Towne Center 6 theater on June 10 when the teen bumped into his child.

Pukin grabbed the teen by the throat and pushed him into the ground while yelling he would put his foot up the teen’s (expletive), according to the arrest report.

Pukin held the teen down until bystanders were able to separate them.

The Naples Police Department notified the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office they were investigating a case with the same suspect and identified him as Pukin, who was identified to them by his ex-wife.

Details on the case Naples police were investigating were not available.

Pukin was arrested after a woman said it was her daughter the teen had bumped into.

The woman said she could not hear what Pukin was yelling because she was trying to get their children away from the scene.