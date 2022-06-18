2 bodies recovered, 10 injured after boat collision near Biscayne Bay

The US Coast guard said Saturday that 2 bodies had been recovered and 10 people were injured following a boat collision Friday night near Biscayne Bay.

Authorities said it happened at around 10:45 p.m. near Nixon Beach.

The Coast Guard said they pulled 10 people from the water and recovered one body, the second body was recovered by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

“A rescue swimmer was lowered to a Station Miami Beach small boat and assisted two critically injured survivors and transferred one of them to a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew who brought the survivor to Jackson Memorial Medical Center for higher medical care,” the Coast Guard said.

A total of nine survivors were taken to Mercy Hospital.

"On behalf of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies, we'd like to offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones," said Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Tuxhorn of the Coast Guard.

“The Coast Guard and our local partner agencies quickly responded and exhaustively worked together on this search and rescue case.”

The incident is under investigation by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.