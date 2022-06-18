1 dead in head-on collision on McGregor in south Fort Myers

SOUTH FORT MYERS
A 27-year-old Lehigh Acres woman is dead following a head-on collision on McGregor Boulevard early Saturday morning.
The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cypress Lake Drive in south Fort Myers.
Troopers said the woman was traveling south in a sedan when she crossed the median and collided with a pickup driven by a 39-year-old Cape Coral man, who was traveling north.
The man sustained minor injuries in the crash.
The woman was pronounced dead on scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
