Woman accused of deadly Arcadia day care crash faces grand theft auto charge

The woman accused of killing a 4-year-old and injuring another child when she crashed into an Arcadia day care now faces an additional charge: grand theft auto.

According to the Arcadia Police Department, a man reported on March 17 that 18-year-old Kiara Morant had taken his Jeep without permission. This report was made the day after Morant is accused of crashing the vehicle into the Imagination Station Learning Center as she drove on SR-70. The man told police that Morant, a family friend who had been living with him for a little over a week, had taken the keys to his vehicle from his bedroom while he was at work.

After the crash, Morant had told the Florida Highway Patrol that she had been given permission to drive the Jeep despite her not having a driver’s license.

According to the report, the daughter of the Jeep’s owner told officers that Morant had contacted her via a Facebook video call, crying and screaming about having wrecked the vehicle and thinking she may have killed someone. The woman said she usually drove Morant anywhere she needed to go and had never seen Morant drive the Jeep before.

The bond for Morant’s grand theft auto charge is set at $1,500. Her initial bond for charges related to the crash was $200,000.