U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary holding Saturday boating safety class in Iona

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering a one-day boating safety class on Saturday.

Heading out on the water this summer should be fun and stress-free, and this class will provide people born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, with the knowledge to earn the FWC safety certification.

The class is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pine Ridge Community Center, located at 15608 Pine Ridge Road, next to the fire station. It costs $45 per person.

You can register by heading to the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary website.