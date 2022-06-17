U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary holding Saturday boating safety class in Iona

IONA
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering a one-day boating safety class on Saturday.
Heading out on the water this summer should be fun and stress-free, and this class will provide people born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, with the knowledge to earn the FWC safety certification.
The class is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pine Ridge Community Center, located at 15608 Pine Ridge Road, next to the fire station. It costs $45 per person.
You can register by heading to the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary website.
