Restaurants opening across SWFL

In the latest Gulfshore Business report, foodies are in for a treat because new restaurants are opening in Southwest Florida.

Gulfshore Business colleague Tim Aten recently reported restaurants in SWFL to keep opening, even after peak tourist season ended. And this trend is not slowing down, especially in Naples and Bonita Springs.

Click here to read the full article on Malinche Mexican Cuisine, coming soon to Bonita Springs.

Click here to read the full article on Food & Thought 2 that just opened on Airport-Pulling Rd. in North Naples.

Click here to read the full article on La Bella Apulia Gourmet Market & Apericena an Italian wine bar in historic Naples.

Click here to read the full article on the Mediterranean and Greek restaurant Estia in North Naples.

You can also watch the full report above.