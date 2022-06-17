Man accused of assaulting girl after Snapchat meetup denied in Cape Coral

A 19-year-old North Fort Myers man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he showed up at the home of someone he met on Snapchat demanding to enter.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Gunyel Carmelo Torres met a girl on Snapchat and began talking to her and asked if he could go over her Cape Coral home.

She said she couldn’t have company because she was grounded, but Torres text messaged her “Im pullin up weather you like it or not,” according to the report.

Police took copies of the text messages as evidence, the report states.

He showed up and began shattering the windows of the home, according to the arrest report. At one point, police said, Torres tried to drag the girl from the home, but her mother intervened at which point Torres began to throw rocks at a vehicle also shattering its windows.

Torres fled but was arrested about two miles away from the home.

He told police he didn’t know the victim and denied being at the home, according to the arrest report.

He faces two counts of burglary with assault or battery and two counts of property damage over $1,000.

He remains in Lee County Jail on $70,000 bond, records show.