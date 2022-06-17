Lehigh Acres man arrested, accused of sending harmful messages to teen

A 43-year-old Lehigh Acres man was arrested by Polk County law enforcement after they say he sent inappropriate messages to a detective posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Johnny Hughley faces one count of 2-way communication device to commit a felony and one count of transmission of material harmful to a minor.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Hughley began chatting with an undercover detective on June 5.

“He told her he liked young girls, asked her what sexual things she would let him do to her, including having sex with two men at once, and asked her if she had a friend her age who would also want to have sex with him,” according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

He is also accused of sending the detective a nude photo.

Hughley has an extensive criminal history that dates back to 2003, including drug charges and probation violation, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was arrested on Wednesday.