Lauren Dumolo’s Father’s Day disappearance still haunts dad 2 years later

While Father’s Day is a time to celebrate for many, for Paul Dumolo it’s a day of pain and sorrow.

Two years ago, Paul knew something was wrong when his daughter didn’t call him. He reported his daughter, Lauren Dumolo, a Southwest Florida mom missing.

Paul is not looking forward to Father’s Day because it’s just another reminder Lauren is missing.

Paul said, “I want her home safe. I want to hold her. I want to hug her.”

Now, two years later, Lauren is still missing, and Paul is becoming convinced that he’ll never get to hold her or hug her again.

“I would like to be able to give her the proper burial she deserves that,” said Paul. “And my family and our family deserve that, you know, somewhere we can, you know, go to visit and pay our respects. You know, she not a piece of garbage when you just dumped somebody and then you know, that’s it gone.”

Lauren, a single mother of a little girl, was last seen on June 19, 2020, by her boyfriend Gabriel Peña.

Back in July of 2020, Peña said, “I’m worried, I’m worried and scared, not scared because I didn’t do anything but I’m just worried something really did happen.”

To make matters worse, the original time she was reported missing, the report was misfiled.

“And there was nobody assigned to my daughter’s case, for, you know, five days,” Paul said.

Later, law enforcement held a news conference believing they found Lauren’s remains, only to discover they weren’t.

“And I was just it was, like, heartbreaking,” Paul said. “You think you’re gonna get to the bottom of something, finally get some closure, and there’s still no closure.”

Beyond just local news, the case has garnered national attention. Even so, Sunday will just be another Father’s Day without answers.

“I mean, it’s another year, I’m not going to hear from my daughter. I pray every day I get a phone call, you know, oh, yeah, we found her something happened,” Paul said. “Like I said, from the beginning, I’m not going to ever stop until I’m dead. For until I find my daughter and find out what’s happened to my daughter, and the people that are responsible for whatever happened to my daughter, you know, are brought to justice, I will never stop.”

If you know anything about Lauren Dumolo’s disappearance please call Cape Coral Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward.