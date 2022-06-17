Gulfshore Life: Father’s Day dining deals in Southwest Florida

On Sunday, you can give your dad a day off from grilling and take him out for Father’s Day weekend. WINK News’ partners at Gulfshore Life share nine deals happening in Southwest Florida.

Baleen, located at 9891 Gulf Shore Drive in Naples, has a Father’s Day bacon and bourbon-themed brunch. Oxbow, located at 1300 Hendry St. in downtown Fort Myers, offers an old-fashioned cocktail, a 20-ounce porterhouse steak and tiramisu for $65 per person. Or you can take the boat out to Rumrunners, located at 5848 Cape Harbour Drive in Cape Coral, for live music and cocktails from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For the rest of the Father’s Day deals, visit the Gulfshore Life website.