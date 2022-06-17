Everglades City chosen as top small town by Smithsonian Magazine

A Southwest Florida small town is getting recognized for its charm.

Everglades City was selected by Smithsonian Magazine as one of the Top 15 Best Small Towns to visit in the U.S. The little tourist town hosts between half a million to a million visitors each year.

Besides the occasional playground and post office traffic, people are few and far between in Everglades City.

“The last census they said it was like 350-some, I thought it was a few more than that but it’s not very many,” said Everglades City Mayor Howie Grimm. “It’s real quiet. hear that? It’s nice.”

“People when they see it, they say, I didn’t realize it was this beautiful,” Grimm said.

With the price of gas, goods and groceries way up, cross-country travel is pricey.

But, it’s perhaps the perfect time for folks in Southwest Florida to take a staycation in Everglades City.

“Come down, spend the day down here, that’d be fantastic,” Grimm said. “Then you get to see Everglades city.”

So what is there to do and see?

The magazine raves about the Museum of the Everglades, with exhibits on the Tamiami Trail’s construction and the impact of recent hurricanes.

It also boasts two landmark restaurants, Camellia Street Grill and Triad Seafood Market.

“But, we have several more in town, as well,” Grimm said.

There is Hole in the Wall Pizza, a tiny joint full of character.

And you can’t talk Everglades City without talking boats.

Capt. Brandon Acosta owns Everglades City Fishing Charters and his wife owns Everglades City Marina and Tackle Shop, a one-stop-shop for rentals, charters, sightseeing and bait.

“I grew up in Naples, found Everglades City, and never left,” Acosta said. “I’ll tell you, I’ve never had someone come here and say oh, we don’t like it. We won’t come back. Everybody loves it. It’s just old Florida. It’s quiet. it’s peaceful.”

“People just rent boats and go out the channel to the Gulf and back and stop at the beach,” Acosta added.

And as much as there is to Everglades City there’s a ton to do nearby. It’s sandwiched between Ten Thousand Islands and Everglades National Park.

Capt. Steven helps run the original Everglades Airboat Tours which draw crowds all the way from Europe to the west coast and even staycationers from Punta Gorda to Naples.

“A good time to feel the wind through your hair and learn a few things about the Everglades while you’re down here,” Capt. Steven said. “I’d love to see everybody down here if they want to see a small town this is it. That works.”