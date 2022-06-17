Donaciones de alimentos con Harry Chapin del 21 al 25 de junio

Writer:Ruddy Guerrero
Published: June 17, 2022 7:50 AM EDT
Updated: June 16, 2022 4:25 PM EDT
donaciones
Donaciones de alimentos con Harry Chapin del 21 al 25 de junio

Entregas de comida gratis (food banks) para toda nuestra comunidad

MARTES 21 JUNIO
Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee
10:00 am – 11:30 am
1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142, USA

Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
10:00 am – 11:30 am
20910 Copperhead Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936, USA

MIÉRCOLES 22 DE JUNIO
Chalo Nitka Grounds, Moore Haven
10:00 am – 11:30 am
301 10th St, Moore Haven, FL 33471, USA

Feeding with Hope, (John Boy Auditorium)Clewiston
10:00 am – 11:30 am
1200 W C Owen Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440, USA

Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116, USA

JUEVES 23 DE JUNIO
Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers
10:00 am – 11:30 am
7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917, USA

Sacred Heart Church, Punta Gorda (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
211 W Charlotte Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950, USA

VIERNES 24 JUNIO
Boys and Girls Club, Naples (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104, USA

Ocean Church (entrance on NE 21th Ave)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
2016 Kismet Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909, USA

SÁBADO 25 JUNIO
Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Harns Marsh Middle School, 1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971, USA

Puede ver la despensas de donaciones de St. Matthews House para el mes de junio.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News, First, Fair, Everywhere

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media