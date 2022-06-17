Donaciones de alimentos con Harry Chapin del 21 al 25 de junio

Entregas de comida gratis (food banks) para toda nuestra comunidad
MARTES 21 JUNIO
Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee
10:00 am – 11:30 am
1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142, USA
Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
10:00 am – 11:30 am
20910 Copperhead Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936, USA
MIÉRCOLES 22 DE JUNIO
Chalo Nitka Grounds, Moore Haven
10:00 am – 11:30 am
301 10th St, Moore Haven, FL 33471, USA
Feeding with Hope, (John Boy Auditorium)Clewiston
10:00 am – 11:30 am
1200 W C Owen Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440, USA
Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116, USA
JUEVES 23 DE JUNIO
Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers
10:00 am – 11:30 am
7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917, USA
Sacred Heart Church, Punta Gorda (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
211 W Charlotte Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950, USA
VIERNES 24 JUNIO
Boys and Girls Club, Naples (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104, USA
Ocean Church (entrance on NE 21th Ave)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
2016 Kismet Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909, USA
SÁBADO 25 JUNIO
Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Harns Marsh Middle School, 1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971, USA
Puede ver la despensas de donaciones de St. Matthews House para el mes de junio.