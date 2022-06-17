Collier County man faces child pornography charges for Facebook videos

A Collier County man was arrested Thursday morning and faces child pornography charges for abusive material deputies say he uploaded to Facebook.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a criminal investigation into Travis Boles, 34, after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a cyber tip regarding the upload of possible child sexual abuse material to a Collier County Facebook account. The investigation revealed that Boles had uploaded multiple child pornography videos to his Facebook account and transmitted some of the videos to another Facebook user.

The videos show victims who appear to range in age from 2 to 10 years old engaging in sexual activity with adults and other children. Detectives confronted Boles with the evidence Thursday and took him into custody.

Boles faces seven felony charges: three counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of promoting child pornography and one count of transmission of child pornography.