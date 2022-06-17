Another day of mid-90 degree highs Friday, with lower rain chances

Gear up for another tough day of heat on Friday; highs will soar back into the mid-90s for most, with the heat index set to range from 101° to 107°.

While we’ll look for a few showers through the early morning hours of Friday, thanks to an upper-level low off the east coast, most of the afternoon will feature lower rain chances than what we’ve seen earlier this week.

Still, look out for some hit-or-miss isolated storms, mainly after 6 p.m. Friday evening.

The hotter-than-average conditions will continue into the start of Father’s Day weekend, with highs set to warm back into the mid-90s.

However, as the hot area of high pressure that’s been keeping us so hot begins to retreat westward Sunday, we should see some relief, with highs falling back to near average on Sunday.

Both days out of the weekend will feature scattered storms, so you’ll have to keep your eye on the sky if you have plans with Dad!

The tropics remain quiet, with the exception of a weak disturbance near Central America. The chances of this system becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm are now only at 10%.