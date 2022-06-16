Vehicle burglars do over $50K in damage at Cape Coral business

Cape Coral police are looking for unidentified vehicle burglars responsible for over $50,000 in damage done over the weekend to four vehicles belonging to a home repair business.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department’s incident report, an officer went to Home Damage Doctor, located at 1009 NE 8th St., at around 10:45 on Monday in reference to four different vehicles being burglarized. Upon arrival, the business owner said that four of his vehicles had been damaged over the weekend and some tools were stolen from inside of them. Two vehicles were unlocked, and the other two were broken into.

The owner said he parked the vehicles in the back of the business on Friday to do maintenance on them, and when he returned on Monday, he saw that they had been broken into and damaged. He also noted that he had a torch inside one of the vehicles, and the culprits had used it to burn some parts inside and outside.

The vehicles that were broken into consisted of a white 2005 Dodge Sprinter work van, a black 2004 Nissan Titan four-door pickup truck, a black 2008 Lexus RX SUV and a white 2010 Ford Transit Connect work van. The damage done to the vehicles in the form of slashed tires and seats, burned door handles, ruined paint, missing catalytic converters and radios, broken consoles and more totaled $52,100.

There are no suspects, no video evidence and no witnesses, although CCPD was able to obtain several fingerprints inside the vehicles and submit them to forensics.