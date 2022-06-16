Two men break into a Cape Coral home through lanai

Neighbors who live along Cape Coral Parkway called the police after they saw two men break into a home through a lanai.

When officers arrived the men were still inside.

Adam Wright, a neighbor said, “Cops are here for protection being that they have quick response time is reassuring, for sure.”

Wright said he is glad the police got there fast but sad they had to come at all.

“There were several officers, the next-door property and look like they were combing through the property and going through what looks like a red Nissan Maxima, that all the doors in the trunk open and everything so look like maybe it was a theft or stolen car, but I wasn’t sure of what was going on,” Wright said.

After the two men were taken into custody, police released them. Police are still working to find out if the pair had permission to be in the house, according to the Cape Coral police.

Wright just moved to Cape Coral from Chicago with his wife and young child hoping to get away from crime.

“That makes me rethink our safety around here a little bit. Obviously, being new, we’re gonna shore up some safety measures and just looking to making sure we have everything locked up and just being as safe as we can,” Wright said.

Wright said being as safe as he can, just might include buying a gun.

Cape Coral police told WINK News that this is an active investigation and they’re still working to get in touch with the owner of the home.

If the two men found inside did not have permission it’s possible they will face burglary charges.