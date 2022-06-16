Significant Lee County deputy presence on 8th Avenue in Pine Manor

Multiple Lee County Sheriff’s Office vehicles are at a home on 8th Avenue in Pine Manor Thursday morning.

There is crime scene tape up around the home. WINK News is working to find out the nature of the law enforcement presence.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno will be speaking at this scene at 10:30 a.m. Watch below or click here.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.